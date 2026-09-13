Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Bin Laden considered targeting India, and other countries before 9/11, CIA documents reveal

Bin Laden considered targeting India, and other countries before 9/11, CIA documents reveal

CIA documents reveal that Osama bin Laden had considered targeting India and several other countries, while repeatedly warning US presidents between 1998 and 2001 about potential terrorist attacks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Bin Laden considered targeting India, and other countries before 9/11, CIA documents reveal
Image Credit: X/@ShashiTharoor

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India want revenge for 2024 defeat: Harmanpreet Kaur sends final warning
2
3
4
5