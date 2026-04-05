‘Birth on US soil alone not basis for citizenship’: What Trump administration told SC that raised Indians’ concerns

Washington: Indian professionals in the United States are worried after the Donald Trump administration defended its plan to limit birthright citizenship in the Supreme Court. During a hearing on April 2, 2026, it was argued that children born in America to parents on temporary visas may not automatically get citizenship.

The hearing examined challenges to an order issued by Trump that directs federal agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the United States if neither parent is a US citizen or a green card holder. The move is especially important for Indians, who make up the largest group of H-1B visa holders and often wait many years for permanent residency.

Representing the administration, Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause was never intended to apply universally. He argued that children born to temporary visa holders or undocumented immigrants do not automatically meet the constitutional requirement for citizenship.

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According to the government’s interpretation, citizenship requires direct and immediate allegiance to the United States rather than simply being born on American soil.

The administration also drew on historical context, arguing that the 14th Amendment, ratified after the American Civil War, was primarily designed to grant citizenship to freed slaves and their descendants. The government said that the concept of allegiance linked citizenship to lawful and permanent residence, not merely birth within the country. It was argued that automatically granting citizenship in all cases would dilute the value of American citizenship.

Judges raise practical concerns

During the hearing, several Supreme Court judges raised concerns about how such a policy would function in practice. Questions emerged about how officials would determine a newborn’s citizenship status at the time of birth. Judges also examined whether immigration authorities would need to verify parental status in every case and how such checks would be implemented.

The administration said that the proposed system would depend on objectively verifiable immigration data. It added that visa status could determine whether a child qualifies for citizenship. This approach, the court heard, would apply prospectively rather than retroactively.

Some members of the bench also explored whether constitutional provisions drafted in 1868 could be interpreted in light of modern immigration realities.

There were suggestions that the administration’s interpretation appeared to revisit longstanding legal understanding of birthright citizenship established over more than a century. Concerns were also raised about redefining the concept of allegiance beyond traditional legal meaning, adding that even temporary visitors are subject to US laws and protections while in the country.

Legal debate over long-standing precedent

Lawyers opposing the Trump administration argued that the move would overturn established legal precedent. They referred to the landmark 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which held that individuals born in the United States are citizens regardless of parental immigration status, with limited exceptions such as children of diplomats.

The challenge also highlighted potential uncertainty arising from any policy change, including its impact on education, employment opportunities and access to government benefits. The case has wider implications that will potentially affect thousands of children born in the United States every year and raising constitutional questions about the scope of executive and congressional authority over citizenship.

Why Indians are particularly concerned

Indian nationals make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States. Many professionals are in the country for years while waiting for green cards, building careers and raising families. Their children, often born in the United States, presently receive citizenship under existing laws.

The Trump administration’s interpretation directly challenges this long-standing practice and create uncertainty for thousands of Indian families. With the Supreme Court now examining the issue, the outcome could change how citizenship is determined and influence immigration policy for years to come.