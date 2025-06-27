Birthright Citizenship Order: Trump Thanks Supreme Court For 'Solving Big And Complex Problem'

US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court after it ruled on Friday to limit the power of judges to issue nationwide injunctions blocking his executive order on birthright citizenship, saying, "I am grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this big and complex problem."

"...I am grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this big and complex problem. They have made it very simple...Thanks to this decision, we can now properly file to proceed with numerous policies...Some of the cases we are talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the fore, that was meant for the babies of slaves. It was not meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation," ANI reported, quoting Trump.

"It has been an amazing period of time, this last hour. There are people elated all over the country... In recent months, we have seen a handful of radical Left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the President to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers. That was a grave threat to democracy...We had been hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued in the entire 20th century together," ANI reported, quoting Trump.