BJP Smells ‘Foreign Meddling’ As Elon Musk’s DOGE Dept Cancels ‘India Voter Turnout’ Grant

New Delhi: The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, has scrapped a $21 million taxpayer-funded grant allocated under former President Joe Biden's administration for initiatives aimed at influencing voter turnout in India. The revelation of US funding linked to Indian elections has reignited the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) concerns over alleged foreign meddling, with renewed criticism of billionaire George Soros. The ruling party has labeled the allocation an act of ‘external interference’ in India’s political affairs.

The now-cancelled grant was part of a broader $486 million budget under the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening," DOGE announced. According to Musk’s department, the rescissions were part of efforts to improve government efficiency and ensure taxpayer dollars were not being spent on ‘questionable’ overseas political activities.

BJP’s ‘Systematic infiltration’ Response

BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya issued a statement on ‘X’, he said, "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!"

Malviya further accused foreign entities of ‘systematic infiltration’ into Indian institutions, singling out billionaire investor George Soros and his Open Society Foundation for their alleged global influence.

"Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process," Malviya claimed.

He also raised concerns over the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems, an organization linked to Soros's Open Society Foundation and primarily funded by USAID - -The American federal agency overseeing foreign aid is currently facing massive budget cuts under Donald Trump’s presidency.

"Ironically, those questioning the transparent and inclusive process of appointing India's Election Commissioner—a first in our democracy, where previously the Prime Minister alone made the decision—had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission of India to foreign operators," Malviya added.

Malviya further alleged that the Congress-led UPA government "systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests—those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity."

The BJP has consistently maintained that foreign-backed civil society organizations and NGOs, particularly those linked to Soros, have been working to influence Indian politics.

In 2012, under the leadership of S.Y. Quraishi, the Election Commission signed an MoU with The International Foundation for Electoral…

Cancellations Under Musk’s DOGE Dept

The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has scrapped several taxpayer-funded grants, including $21 million earmarked for voter turnout initiatives in India. The funding was part of a broader $486 million budget under the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening."

"USD 486M to the 'Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,' including USD 22M for an 'inclusive and participatory political process' in Moldova and USD 21M for voter turnout in India," DOGE announced.

US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all which have been cancelled:

- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills"

Other cancelled allocations include $10 million for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision," $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh," and $39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal.

Similarly, DOGE revoked $1.5 million for "voter confidence" in Liberia, $14 million for "social cohesion" in Mali, $2.5 million for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa," and $47 million meant for "improving learning outcomes in Asia."