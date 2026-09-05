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  • /Cinematic terror and coordinated ambushes: BLA claims 25 Pakistani soldiers killed as Balochistan erupts | SHOCKING VIDEO

Cinematic terror and coordinated ambushes: BLA claims 25 Pakistani soldiers killed as Balochistan erupts | SHOCKING VIDEO

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed 25 Pakistani soldiers were killed in coordinated ambushes in Ziarat Cross and Surab, prompting swift military retaliations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Cinematic terror and coordinated ambushes: BLA claims 25 Pakistani soldiers killed as Balochistan erupts | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: BLA claims 25 Pakistani soldiers killed as Balochistan erupts.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Cinematic terror and coordinated ambushes: BLA claims 25 Pakistani soldiers killed as Balochistan erupts | SHOCKING VIDEO
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