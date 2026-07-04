Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /BLA claims over 30 Pakistan security personnel killed in 'fidayee' attack in Balochistan's Gwadar

BLA claims over 30 Pakistan security personnel killed in 'fidayee' attack in Balochistan's Gwadar

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Jiwani, Gwadar, alleging that more than 30 Pakistani personnel were killed.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
BLA claims over 30 Pakistan security personnel killed in 'fidayee' attack in Balochistan's Gwadar
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Defending champions Argentina survive Cape Verde scare as Lionel Messi leads Dramatic 3-2 win to reach FIFA WC last 16
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
2
Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)12 min ago
3
Bollywood second half 202629 min ago
4
tarot card reading today29 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today1 hr ago