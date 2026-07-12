/Black mask, cap & Khamenei funeral: Who was the man in front row? Identity revealed

Tehran: The identity of the masked man seen sitting in the front row during the funeral prayers of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been revealed. According to Iranian media, he has been identified as Mohammad Javad Khamenei, the eldest grandson of the former leader.
Wearing a black face mask and a black baseball cap, the man was seen among senior leaders during the funeral ceremony. His appearance became a subject of speculation, with many believing he could be incumbent Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
However, Iran International reported that the masked mourner was Mohammad Javad Khamenei, the son of Mostafa Khamenei, Ali Khamenei’s eldest son.
According to the report, Javad suffered severe facial burns and other injuries during US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, in which Ayatollah Khamenei was killed. The purported injuries, according to the report, led him to cover his face with a black mask while attending the funeral prayers.
The identity of the masked mourner was revealed as reports continued about injuries suffered by Mojtaba Khamenei in the strikes. Mojtaba, who has long been considered influential within Iran’s political and religious circles, was reportedly present at the same residence as his father when the attack took place.
According to a report by The New York Post, citing US intelligence assessments, he was seriously injured in the strikes and suffered severe disfigurement. Reports said he survived because he was in a different room when the attack happened.
Iran’s Ambassador to Cyprus Alireza Salarian had earlier said Mojtaba suffered injuries to his legs, hand and arm and was receiving medical treatment in a hospital.
Since the attack, the supreme leader has not appeared in public or delivered any speeches. Australian media reports have claimed that he has been in contact with Iran’s military commanders and senior clerics through handwritten messages.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried on Thursday (July 9) after six days of mourning ceremonies held across Iran. The burial took place more than four months after his death, with Iranian authorities citing security concerns due to the ongoing military confrontation with the United States and Israel.
During this period, his body was kept in cold storage. His flag-draped coffin was later carried into the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his hometown, where the final burial ceremony was held.
Iranian state media claimed that around 43 million people took part in the mourning events held across the country.
The funeral had attracted attention not only because of the scale of the ceremonies but also because of the uncertainty surrounding several members of Khamenei’s family following the airstrikes. The identification of the masked mourner has now provided an explanation for one of the most discussed moments from the ceremony.
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