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Black mask, cap & Khamenei funeral: Who was the man in front row? Identity revealed

Wearing a black face mask and a black baseball cap, the man was seen among senior leaders during the funeral ceremony. His appearance became a subject of speculation, with many believing he could be incumbent Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Black mask, cap & Khamenei funeral: Who was the man in front row? Identity revealed
Image Credit: (Viral photos: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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