Moscow: Twenty-three Indian seafarers were evacuated safely after a Liberian-registered oil tanker caught fire off Russia’s Black Sea coast following a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday (October 7).
The tanker was carrying an entirely Indian crew when it was targeted by what the ministry described as "naval drones". The attack caused crude oil on the vessel to catch fire. Flames spread across the ship and a thick column of black smoke rose into the air.
The incident took place near Sochi, a major Russian resort city on the Black Sea with a population of nearly 500,000. Videos shared on social media showed intense orange flames burning on the water close to the coastline and dense black smoke rising from the tanker.
The ministry said the fire was initially too intense for emergency crews to tackle. Firefighters were expected to attempt to bring the blaze under control after the flames weakened.
It confirmed that all 23 crew members had been evacuated following the attack. The initial reports did not mention any fatalities among the 23 Indian crew members.
The attack near Sochi occurred a day after another commercial vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, caught fire and sank off the Romanian coast. Two foreign nationals died in that incident. Several crew members were injured, including three Indian nationals.
Romanian authorities rescued the injured crew members and rushed them to hospital for treatment. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the rescue and thanked Romanian authorities for their swift response.
Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra visited the three injured Indian nationals at Constanța County Hospital. He assured them of assistance from the Indian mission.
The MEA also condemned attacks affecting commercial shipping and called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing conflicts. The ministry said attacks on commercial vessels pose serious risks to international trade and the safety of seafarers.
India has also been involved in international efforts to improve maritime security. The MEA also said India had co-launched the "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers" at the United Nations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also addressed attacks on commercial vessels during his speech at the UN General Assembly the previous week.
Commercial shipping in the Black Sea has faced repeated attacks since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. Ships, ports and other maritime infrastructure have been affected during the conflict.
In recent days, Russian forces have struck grain carriers transporting Ukrainian agricultural products near Romania. The attacks have taken place close to the territory of the European Union member state.
Ukraine has defended its attacks on Russian petroleum infrastructure as a response to Russian aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities. Both Moscow and Kyiv have said they plan to continue military operations in recent weeks.
Russia has also increased strikes against bridges in Ukraine and carried out daytime drone attacks on Kyiv. The attacks have caused disruption in the Ukrainian capital, including major traffic congestion.
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