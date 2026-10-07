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Black Sea naval-drone attack: What happened when Ukraine struck all-Indian crew's oil tanker off Russia

The tanker was carrying crude oil when the attack set the vessel on fire. Russian authorities said all 23 Indian crew members were evacuated safely. The incident took place near Sochi on the Black Sea coast.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Black Sea naval-drone attack: What happened when Ukraine struck all-Indian crew's oil tanker off Russia
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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