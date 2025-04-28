Advertisement
PAKISTAN

Blast At Peace Committee Office In Pakistan's South Waziristan Kills Seven: Report

A blast at a peace committee office in South Waziristan, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, killed at least seven people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Blast At Peace Committee Office In Pakistan's South Waziristan Kills Seven: Report

A blast at a peace committee office in South Waziristan, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, killed at least seven people on Monday, Dawn reported.

 

