Blast In Iran: Death Toll Rises To 14, Over 700 Others Injured In Explosion At Key Port

Iran Port Blast: The death toll in the explosion that occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran's Bandar Abbas rose to 14, with around 750 others injured, according to media reports. Following the blast, a huge plume of thick, grey smoke was seen rising from the Shahid Rajaee port complex. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise further as rescue efforts continue. The Iranian government has said that the explosion was likely related to chemicals being stored.

Helicopters were deployed to douse the raging fire hours after the initial explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaei port, situated over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) south of Tehran. However, the fire had not been fully extinguished even after several hours, and the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, according to local media reports. Rapid reaction teams and rescue units have been dispatched to the site, and all port operations have been suspended, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The number of injured is also expected to rise as emergency services work through the area. With thick smoke spreading across a wide radius, schools and offices as far as 23 kilometres (14 miles) away in Bandar Abbas have been ordered shut on Sunday to help authorities manage the unfolding crisis, reported Press TV.

Iran's Minister of Interior, Eskandar Momeni, said six people remain missing as firefighters continue to make efforts to control the blaze, despite facing challenges like high winds, CNN reported, citing Iranian media.

A government spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said it would take some time to find the cause of the blast, "but so far what has been determined is that containers were stored in a corner of the port that likely contained chemicals which exploded." She further said, "But until the fire is extinguished, it's hard to ascertain the cause." Iranian authorities have declared a state of emergency in Bandar Abbas to protect the population amid a significant rise in air pollution.

The Ministry of Health has mobilised health teams and taken emergency measures to protect the health of citizens. People have been asked to stay indoors, avoid outdoor activities, and keep windows closed, CNN reported, citing official Iranian media. Debris was spread over a wide area and many buildings at the port complex were badly damaged due to the explosion, according to state media. Furthermore, windows within a radius of several kilometres were broken.

Some media reports suggested that people were trapped in the wreckage of a complex that was reduced to rubble. The region's governor, Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, said injured people were taken to Bandar Abbas medical centres for treatment, CNN reported.

The port has been shut, and maritime operations have been suspended. State broadcaster IRIB reported that the explosion occurred in the chemical and sulfur area of the port. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a probe into the cause of the explosion. He stated that the Minister of Interior has been sent to the site to closely "examine the dimensions of the accident."

In a post on X, Pezeshkian stated, "While expressing deep regret and sympathy for the victims of the incident in Hormozgan province, I issued an order to investigate the situation and causes of the incident. The Minister of Interior was dispatched to the region as a special representative to closely examine the dimensions of the accident, make the necessary coordination, and address the condition of the injured." Shahid Rajaee is a large facility for container shipments, and it handles 70 million tons of cargo each year, comprising oil and general shipping.

