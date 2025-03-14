Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872237https://zeenews.india.com/world/blast-in-pakistan-senior-cleric-among-4-worshippers-injured-in-explosion-at-mosque-in-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-2872237.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Blast In Pakistan: Senior Cleric Among 4 Worshippers Injured In Explosion At Mosque In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an IED exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, among others.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blast In Pakistan: Senior Cleric Among 4 Worshippers Injured In Explosion At Mosque In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

Four worshippers, including a senior cleric, were injured when a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at a mosque in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, among others.

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit.

He said rescuers immediately arrived at the site, and the injured were being moved to the district hospital in Wana.

“The police have also reached the site and are collecting evidence,” he said. “Further investigation is underway.”

Mosques, particularly during Friday prayers when large congregations gather, have been targeted in the province in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the province.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK