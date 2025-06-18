Blaze Metreweli: Meet The First Woman Who Will Head Britain’s Secret Intelligence

New Delhi: London is about to witness a historic shift in its shadowy world of espionage. Blaze Metreveli, a seasoned intelligence officer, is set to become the next head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service – MI6. She will be the first woman ever to hold the role publicly known only as “C”.

Her appointment comes as Richard Moore, the current chief of MI6, prepares to step down later this year. Metreveli, 47, currently heads the agency’s Technology and Innovation Division and has long worked behind the curtain to keep Britain one step ahead in a world riddled with digital threats, rogue states and covert battles.

Metreveli’s journey began in 1999 when she joined MI6. Over the years, she held critical roles, including at MI5, the domestic intelligence agency and in overseas operations across Europe and the Middle East. Known for her deep understanding of both field operations and high-tech intelligence systems, she was honoured in 2024 with the prestigious Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for her contribution to British foreign policy.

Those who know her say Metreveli has quietly shaped the future of modern intelligence – from building secure tech frameworks to crafting response strategies against state-sponsored cyber warfare. As Director “Q” within MI6, she has overseen some of the most sensitive tools used to guard the UK against foreign threats.

Russia, China and the New Spy Wars

Her appointment comes at a time when British intelligence faces mounting pressure from multiple fronts. Russia’s hybrid warfare, China’s digital dominance, North Korea’s covert weapons programs and Iran’s regional posturing all require sharp eyes and decisive minds at the top.

Metreveli has warned in the past that threats now move faster than ever. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, speaking under the alias “Director M”, she highlighted the risks posed by hostile states targeting Britain’s infrastructure, economy and critical technologies.

MI6 today is far more than a human spy network. It is a fusion of digital surveillance, satellite tracking and algorithmic prediction. And it needs a leader who can balance classic fieldcraft with cutting-edge innovation.

What It Means to Be “C”

The MI6 chief, known simply as “C”, is the only position in British intelligence publicly acknowledged. The tradition goes back to Captain Mansfield Cumming, the first head of the agency over a century ago, who signed all his memos with a green-inked “C”. That signature became a symbol of command still in use today.

Though fictional characters like James Bond have made “license to kill” a popular phrase, real operations are tightly regulated. Under the 1994 Intelligence Services Act, agents can only carry out high-risk actions, including lethal force, under exceptional and legally authorised circumstances.

As she steps into one of the most secretive offices in the UK government, Metreveli will now report directly to Foreign Secretary David Lammy and sit on the Joint Intelligence Committee that advises the Prime Minister on global threats.

Lammy called her “the right choice at the right time”, highlighting the increasing importance of MI6’s global role amid unstable geopolitics.

Her predecessor Richard Moore expressed confidence in her leadership, describing her as “a bold strategist and one of MI6’s most forward-thinking innovators”.

Now, with the future of British intelligence in her hands, Blaze Metreveli takes charge of a world veiled in secrets and on the edge of dramatic change.