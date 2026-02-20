Blazing train at 480 km/h will cross cities in 90 minutes – Could Delhi to Kanpur take just 1 hour?

The Loop High-Speed Train: A new high-speed rail project connecting the United Kingdom and Ireland is drawing attention as officials consider plans for a train that could travel at speeds up to 480 kilometres per hour. Known as the ‘The Loop’, the proposed 1,190-kilometre route is expected to link major cities, including Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow, and reduce travel time between the cities to just 90 minutes.

If a train of similar speed were implemented in India, it could cover the distance from Delhi to Kanpur in about an hour.

Reports suggest that this line would pass through Wales, Scotland, England and Ireland and create the UK’s third high-speed rail network. The first line connected London to the Channel Tunnel in 2003, while the second is still under development. Passengers could expect trains every five minutes, offering a seamless travel experience across scenic landscape without delays.

Initially proposed more than two decades ago, the project stalled due to lack of political support. Renewed interest now ties the plan to regional economic growth, as the route is expected to strengthen northern economies and boost tourism along hilly and coastal regions.

According to planners, ‘The Loop’ is not only a rail project but a symbol of speed, connectivity and development that could change travel between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The combination of rapid transit and modern infrastructure positions the project as a potential model for high-speed rail development. Drawing parallels to similar projects in other parts of Europe, the train would offer a fast, efficient and scenic alternative for intercity travel.

Economic analysts suggest that the improved connectivity could boost investment in surrounding regions, support local businesses and create opportunities for new tourism ventures.

If implemented, ‘The Loop’ project could change perceptions of distance and travel time between major cities and create a transport option that is both rapid and comfortable. The idea behind the plan is to integrate speed, convenience and economic growth.

Tourism experts say that the route’s scenic landscapes and reduced travel times could attract both domestic and international travellers. By connecting urban centres efficiently while passing through visually appealing regions, the line could encourage greater mobility, support local tourism industries and foster regional development.