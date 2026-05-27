'Bleeding India by thousand cuts': India tears into Pakistan at UN over cross-border terrorism

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and violating the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said Pakistan will have to accept that there are "consequences" to its actions, emphasizing that New Delhi has "every right" to defend itself from terror attacks perpetrated by its neighbour.

"I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight. Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession," he said.

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He said that Pakistan’s reliance on cross-border terrorism and its “doctrine of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’” exposes its hollow rhetoric and the rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter."

#WATCH | At UNSC Open Debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish says, "I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight. Independent India began… pic.twitter.com/jFu7o8SEm3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

"India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," he said.

Parvathaneni further said that Pakistan, through multiple wars, inflicting unprovoked aggression against India, and through its ongoing support for cross-border terrorism, has repeatedly violated the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence.

"Pakistan's harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation. The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism," Parvathaneni further added.

The Indian diplomat made these strong remarks during a Security Council debate on “Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system,” which was chaired by China as part of its presidency of the 15-member UN body for the month of May.

Also Read | India slams Pakistan at UNSC over 'Kashmir lecture', cites 1971 genocidal acts and history of violence

Addressing the UNSC debate, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and also referred to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India had placed in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The envoy’s recent comments followed his earlier concerns raised at the UN Security Council regarding Afghan civilian deaths and injuries caused by cross-border violence involving Pakistani military forces on Wednesday last week.

In a strong rebuttal at the UN Security Council, India also condemned Pakistan’s “long tainted record” of genocidal acts after Islamabad’s UN envoy, ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during the debate.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Terror Support Confession, Calls It A 'Rogue State'