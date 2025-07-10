BLF Launches Coordinated ‘Operation Baam’; Hits 17 Targets Across Balochistan

New Delhi: In one of the most extensive and synchronized offensives in recent years, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) carried out a series of coordinated attacks late Tuesday across several districts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, targeting both military and government infrastructure. The militant group has claimed responsibility for the operation, dubbing it "Operation Baam" (Dawn), a declaration of what they describe as a new phase in their ongoing insurgency.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the BLF attacks struck multiple locations including Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, damaging administrative buildings, disrupting communication systems, and hitting military checkpoints. While the Pakistani government has not yet released an official casualty report or detailed assessment of the damage, local sources described widespread disruptions, particularly in remote and conflict-prone areas.

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch issued a statement describing the operation as “a new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war.” He emphasized that the offensive spanned from the Makran coastal belt to the Koh-e-Suleman mountain range, highlighting the group’s expanded operational reach.

“The resistance has entered a new phase,” Major Gwahram stated. “Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography.”

He also claimed that the operation was aimed at delivering both "human and material losses" to the security forces. However, most claims remain unverified due to limited access to the affected regions and restricted communications.

The scale and apparent coordination of the attacks signal a resurgent insurgency in Balochistan, a province historically marred by demands for autonomy and long-standing grievances over resource exploitation, military occupation, and political neglect by the central government.

By Wednesday morning, security forces had launched sweep operations in the impacted districts. Communication blackouts continued in parts of Kech and Panjgur, hampering both civilian and media access. The BLF stated that further details regarding "Operation Baam" will be made public once the campaign is concluded.

The recent assault once again brings global attention to Balochistan’s fragile security landscape, where armed separatist movements periodically challenge Islamabad's authority in this resource-rich but deeply restive region.