Blizzard chaos in Massachusetts: 41 inches of snow paralyse cities, when will roads reopen?

Washington: A powerful winter storm has buried large parts of the northeastern United States under massive snowdrifts and strong winds. In Massachusetts, the storm forced authorities to impose a travel ban, shut down transport systems and deal with widespread power outages. As the cleanup begins, many residents are searching for answers about snow totals, outage maps and when normal travel will return.

Travel ban imposed as blizzard hit hard

The storm that swept across New England turned highways into dangerous stretches of ice and deep snow. State officials ordered a ban on non‑essential driving across several counties in southeastern Massachusetts as the blizzard intensified. The restriction was in place in Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable and Dukes counties, while emergency crews struggled to keep roads open.

Heavy snowfall and fierce winds created near‑whiteout conditions. Visibility dropped and snow piled up across highways and local streets. Officials urged residents to stay in door so plow crews and emergency teams could move freely.

The travel ban was lifted around midday as conditions improved, though authorities continued to urge caution while snow clearing continued across the region.

Snow totals surge across Massachusetts

The blizzard turned into one of the most memorable winter storms in recent years. Some communities in southeastern Massachusetts reported snowfall approaching or exceeding three feet. Fall River got around 41 inches of snow, one of the highest totals in the storm.

Boston also saw heavy accumulation with more than 17 inches recorded in the city. Nearby regions experienced even deeper snowbanks, leaving streets buried and vehicles trapped.

Across the wider Northeast, many areas received two to three feet of snow as the storm strengthened over the Atlantic and pushed inland with powerful winds.

The result was widespread disruption. Flights were cancelled by the thousands. Public transport slowed or stopped entirely. Schools and offices shut down across several states.

Power outage maps show scale of damage

Even as the snowfall ended, another problem spread across the region. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity during the storm. Massachusetts became one of the hardest‑hit areas as heavy snow and strong winds damaged power lines and trees.

At one stage, over a quarter of a million customers in the state were without power. Utility companies began sending repair crews from several states to restore electricity.

Officials warned that some outages could take time to resolve because snowdrifts and blocked roads slowed repair work.

Cleanup begins but disruptions continue

As the storm moved away, the region moved into recovery mode. Snowplows worked through neighbourhoods while airports attempted to restart operations. Hundreds of school districts were closed and travel disruptions continued even after the official road restrictions ended.

Logan International Airport in Boston faced major cancellations during the height of the storm, while rail services between major cities were temporarily suspended.

Emergency officials warned residents that digging out could take several days. Another weather system approaching the region raised concerns that fresh snowfall might slow recovery.

Why this storm stands out

Meteorologists describe the event as part of a major February 2026 blizzard that hit much of the northeastern United States. The storm brought hurricane‑strength wind gusts in some coastal areas and created blizzard conditions across several states.

Historic snowfall totals, massive flight cancellations, power outages and travel bans combined to make the storm one of the most disruptive winter events in years.

For now, Massachusetts is still digging out. Roads are slowly reopening, and crews are fixing power. People across the state are waiting to see when the last signs of the storm will disappear.