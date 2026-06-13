NewsWorld'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels
'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels
United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the United States would not tolerate the violation of the US blockade over the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.
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United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the United States would not tolerate the violation of the US blockade over the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.
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