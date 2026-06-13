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NewsWorld'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels
US ATTACKS IRAN

'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels

United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the United States would not tolerate the violation of the US blockade over the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels (Image Credit: ANI)

United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the United States would not tolerate the violation of the US blockade over the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. 

 

 

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