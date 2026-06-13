'Blockade violation won't be tolerated': Rubio to Jaishankar as India protests US attacks on vessels

United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the United States would not tolerate the violation of the US blockade over the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Anamika Singh Parihar | Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 07:57 PM IST | Source: Bureau