Beyond the sparkle: Why 'blood diamonds' are resurfacing in the Israel-Iran conflict

As geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East and Africa, the term "blood diamonds" has reentered global discussions. This phrase was popularised by the 2006 Hollywood film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. These "conflict diamonds" symbolise a grim reality where luxury goods support brutal insurgencies and human rights abuses.

Today, as the shadow war between Israel and Iran-backed groups grows, analysts are once again examining the diamond trade as a possible source of military funding.

What are blood diamonds?

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According to the United Nations, blood diamonds, also known as conflict diamonds, are gems mined in war zones. They are sold to fund armed rebellion against legitimate governments.

Primary origins: Historically, these diamonds are associated with countries like Sierra Leone, Angola, Liberia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Human cost: The extraction of these stones often involves forced labour, child soldiers, and extreme violence against mining communities.

The Kimberley process: This international certification scheme was launched in 2003 to stop conflict diamonds from entering the mainstream market. However, experts said that loopholes still allow illicit stones to reach jewelry stores around the world.

Israel's diamond hub under scrutiny

While Israel has no diamond mines of its own, it is one of the world's top centers for cutting, polishing, and trading diamonds. Raw stones are mainly imported from Africa, processed in Israel, and then exported worldwide.

The industry is facing renewed criticism:

Military funding: Critics and some humanitarian reports claim that taxes and profits from the multi-billion dollar diamond market significantly support Israel's national security and military budget.

The conflict link: While Israel asserts that it follows the Kimberley Process, some advocacy groups allege that "conflict-linked" stones from Africa still enter the Israeli processing system before being sold as "clean" gems.

The Iran-Hezbollah connection

The diamond trade is not solely a financial tool for one side. Intelligence reports have often linked Iran-backed groups, particularly Hezbollah, to the illegal diamond trade in West Africa.

The funding loop: Profits from the unlawful sale of rough diamonds are reportedly used to evade international sanctions, creating a covert revenue stream for militant operations and weapons purchases.

Laundering operations: Analysts believe that diamonds serve as a portable, high-value currency. They are easily smuggled across borders to fund proxy wars without leaving a digital trace.

A resource curse in the 21st century

The debate over blood diamonds in 2026 reveals a troubling reality: natural resources continue to fuel wars. Whether they strengthen a nation’s defense or support guerrilla movements, the allure of diamonds often hides a history of regional instability. As global oversight increases, the world is left to ponder whether a truly "conflict-free" stone can exist amid ongoing global warfare.

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