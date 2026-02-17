Bangladesh to get new PM as Tarique Rahman set to take oath today | Key details

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory and established a majority in the 300-seat parliament, winning well over 151 seats and positioning party chief Tarique Rahman as prime minister-designate. Now, he will take the oath as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, along with elected MPs, on Tuesday.

This was the first election since the 2024 mass protests that ousted PM Sheikh Hasina. Political circles are abuzz, and these polls and the subsequent results are being called a new dawn for Bangladesh.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the son of former PM, the late Khaleda Zia. He has led the BNP to a landslide victory in the general elections. Notably, he achieved this victory after returning from a 17-year exile.

When and where is the oath ceremony

The oath ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday at 9:30 am, and the ministerial oath is scheduled for 4 pm, elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat told news agency ANI.

"The oath-taking ceremony for the parliament members will be held at 9:30 am at our parliament bhawan. At 4.00 pm, there will be another session for the ministerial oath. PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will not be coming," the elected BNP MP said.

However, an uncertainty remains over whether elected MPs will take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council, according to Prothom Alo.

Questions remain about whether the constitutional reform council will be formed immediately to implement the proposals in the July National Charter, Prothom Alo reported.

Multiple sources from the BNP told Prothom Alo that the party believes it is appropriate to adhere to the existing constitution, which provides only for the swearing-in of MPs and contains no mention of a constitutional reform council or similar body.

They argued that such an oath could only arise if it were incorporated into the constitution. The BNP also questioned the legal basis of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order from the outset.

India's representation at oath ceremony of Tarique Rahman

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said, according to ANI.

The Speaker's participation at this landmark event in Bangladesh underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the people of both nations, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, the MEA statement stated.

Crowd gathers at BNP office

A huge crowd reportedly gathered in front of the BNP office in Dhaka ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, where the elected MPs arrived to meet people.

Bangladesh election result 2026

In the February 12 elections, Tarique Rahman's party secured a commanding majority. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, the BNP-led alliance secured 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77.

Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating in the polls.

(with ANI inputs)