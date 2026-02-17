Bangladesh's new chapter: BNP leader Tarique Rahman takes oath as PM; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in attendance

A new dawn in Bangladesh’s politics unfolded on Tuesday as BNP chief Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister of the nation. Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, led his party to a landslide victory in the general elections after returning from 17 years in exile.

In the February 12 elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a commanding majority in the 300-seat parliament, winning more than 151 seats.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Yunus highlights China ties, India's 7 Sisters and US trade in exit speech

India-Bangladesh ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh.

The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

Bangladesh's future

His swearing-in signals the beginning of a new political phase for Bangladesh under a fresh administration. The transition marks the return of the BNP to power after years in opposition, raising expectations of policy shifts and a recalibration of governance priorities.

With a landslide victory in the elections, the new government has been entrusted by the people to steer the nation through a range of challenges. It remains to be seen what tone Tarique Rahman will set for Dhaka’s domestic and foreign policy.

(with ANI inputs)