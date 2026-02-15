BNP office set ablaze in Bangladesh's Rupganj days after party's landslide election victory

A local office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj was allegedly set on fire in the early hours of Saturday, just days after the party’s landslide victory in the February 12 general election, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 3:45 am at the Shimulia Bazar area, according to Rupganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shabzel Hossain, as cited by The Daily Star.

Unidentified miscreants reportedly smashed a window of the office and threw “petrol or similar substance” inside before igniting the blaze. Police have identified two individuals as suspects, and an investigation is underway.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mansur Mia, president of the Rupganj union Jubo Dal, said construction of the office began about a month ago and was completed just a week earlier. He noted that party leaders and activists remained at the premises until midnight on Friday, and the fire broke out in the early morning hours.

According to The Daily Star, local residents helped extinguish the flames, though furniture and other items inside the office were damaged.

“We suspect it was a petrol bomb. Otherwise, the fire would not have spread so quickly,” Mansur Mia said.

Amid speculation over the motive behind the attack, Upazila BNP General Secretary Bashir Uddin Bacchu suggested that members of rival political groups may have been responsible.

OC Shabzel Hossain said local BNP leaders are preparing to file a formal written complaint. “Necessary legal action will be taken following investigation once a complaint is lodged,” he added.

The arson incident comes shortly after the BNP, led by Chairperson Tarique Rahman, secured a decisive majority in the 300-seat parliament during the February 12 election. The vote marked the first general election since the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina.

Voter turnout was approximately 59%, positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition.

Following the announcement of results, the BNP acknowledged a congratulatory message posted on X by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party thanked Modi for recognising Rahman’s leadership and reiterated its commitment to democratic values, inclusivity and progressive development, while expressing hope for constructive engagement with India.

Modi had earlier extended his warm congratulations to Rahman on X, noting the people’s trust in his leadership and expressing India’s support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh, along with hopes of strengthening bilateral ties.

Amid the political transition, the newly elected BNP-led government is scheduled to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders from 13 countries, China, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to Prothom Alo.

BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan said on Saturday that he hopes Modi will receive an invitation. He highlighted the party’s inclusive foreign policy of “friends to all, malice to none,” describing it as a matter of general courtesy to include regional leaders in such ceremonies.

With inputs from ANI...