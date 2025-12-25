Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) executive chairman Tarique Rahman arrived in Dhaka on Thursday, ending a 17-year exile and beginning what party leaders have described as his political “second innings”. His return comes at a sensitive moment for Bangladesh, ahead of national elections and amid continuing political and social unrest.

Rahman landed earlier in the day amid tight security and is scheduled to address the nation at 3 pm, his first public speech since returning to Bangladesh. After his arrival, he is set to travel a short distance to the rally venue in a bulletproof bus, with security officials confirming that the route, which is approximately 300 feet long, has been placed under heavy protection.

Local media reported that a specially designed bulletproof bus arrived at the CIP gate of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning. The red-and-green vehicle carries large portraits of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and party founder Ziaur Rahman, along with slogans highlighting democracy and political struggle.

Political Significance For Bangladesh And India

Rahman’s return is politically significant, particularly as the pro-India Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections and Khaleda Zia remains hospitalised. Bangladesh is currently at a crossroads, with growing concerns over radical Islamist groups and rising anti-India rhetoric under interim chief Muhammad Yunus.

In this context, India is viewing the BNP as a comparatively liberal and democratic alternative, despite a history of strained ties. New Delhi is closely watching whether Rahman’s return helps stabilise the political landscape.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the broader Bangladesh situation on Wednesday, saying India had acted in the right “humanitarian spirit” by not forcing Sheikh Hasina to return. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, he described Hasina as a long-time friend of India and said the matter involved complex legal and treaty-related issues. “Until a detailed examination is completed, India should continue to allow Hasina to remain safely,” he said.

Supporters Flood Dhaka

The BNP said Dhaka has seen a massive influx of supporters since Thursday morning, with large crowds gathering along major routes to welcome Rahman. The US Embassy in Dhaka had earlier issued a traffic advisory, warning of heavy congestion due to the planned gathering. It urged commuters to allow extra travel time, use alternate routes and be prepared for police checks.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), which emerged from the youth protest movement that led to Sheikh Hasina’s fall, also welcomed Rahman’s return. “Tarique Rahman was forced into exile under severe pressure and threats, so his homecoming carries symbolic weight,” said NCP leader Khan Muhammad Mursalin. “On the path to democracy, we will stand with him.”

Security Concerns And Unrest

Rahman’s return comes amid heightened tensions in Bangladesh. A 21-year-old man, Siam Majumder, was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka on Wednesday. His father, Ali Akbar Majumder, was quoted as saying, “Why does terror happen? Why do bombs fall on the heads of ordinary people like us? I want an answer from the government.”

Separately, Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the interim government on Home Affairs, resigned from his post amid pressure on the administration to speed up investigations into recent violence, local media reported.

Journey Home

Rahman, who had been living in the UK, travelled to Bangladesh with his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima Rahman. The family’s pet cat, Zeebu, also accompanied them, according to local reports.

Earlier in the day, Rahman shared updates on Facebook during a stopover in Sylhet. “Back in Bangladesh skies after 6,314 days!” he wrote, later posting, “Finally in Sylhet, on the soil of Bangladesh!” The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying him landed at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport around 9.58 am before continuing to Dhaka.

As Rahman prepares to address the nation and lead a major rally, his return is being seen as a defining moment for the BNP and a key development ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming elections.