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Body of mountaineer Nirmal Purja recovered on Broad Peak after avalanche in Pakistan

Rescuers recovered the body of renowned British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja after a deadly avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak killed him and nine expedition members.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Body of mountaineer Nirmal Purja recovered on Broad Peak after avalanche in Pakistan
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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