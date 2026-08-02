/Body of mountaineer Nirmal Purja recovered on Broad Peak after avalanche in Pakistan

Rescuers recovered the body of renowned climber Nirmal Purja on Sunday after an avalanche killed him and nine team members on Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest peaks in northern Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.
The avalanche struck on Thursday, cutting off all contact with the international expedition led by Purja, a 43-year-old British-Nepali climber.
"The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak -- a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the club posted on social media.
Ayaz Shigri, general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said a ground rescue team was transporting four bodies down the mountain, including those of Nirmal Purja, two other Nepali nationals, and a Chinese citizen.
"Rescuers have also confirmed the presence of one additional body at a significantly higher elevation," he said in a statement.
"Due to the extremely hazardous terrain and prevailing conditions, it is unlikely that a recovery attempt will be made at this stage," he added.
Purja’s expedition company confirmed on Saturday that no team members had survived.
Regional authorities said the remains of three climbers, an Omani woman, a Nepali man, and an American woman, had been recovered and airlifted to the city of Skardu on Friday.
The avalanche has triggered widespread shock and grief across the mountaineering community, particularly in Nepal. Leaders, including Britain’s Prince William, have extended their condolences to the families of the deceased climbers.
Purja, who served with Britain’s Brigade of Gurkhas before joining the Special Boat Squadron of the Royal Marines, broke multiple climbing records after transitioning to a full-time professional mountaineer and expedition guide.
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