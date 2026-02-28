Aviation disaster: 15 dead as Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane carrying new banknotes crashes into busy highway | Video
Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules crash in El Alto has left 15 dead and 30 injured. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway into a busy highway amid inclement weather.
Trending Photos
Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules crash in El Alto has left 15 dead and 30 injured. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway into a busy highway amid inclement weather.
A C-130H Hercules with the Bolivian Air Force crashed earlier this evening on a major roadway outside of El Alto International Airport in La Paz, Bolivia, killing 15 and injuring more than 30. The C-130, which had departed from Santa Cruz several hours before carrying new… pic.twitter.com/uP1VTAaFNb— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv