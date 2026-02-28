Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021979https://zeenews.india.com/world/bolivia-air-force-c130-hercules-crash-el-alto-banknotes-highway-disaster-3021979.html
NewsWorldAviation disaster: 15 dead as Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane carrying new banknotes crashes into busy highway | Video
AVIATION DISASTER

Aviation disaster: 15 dead as Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane carrying new banknotes crashes into busy highway | Video

Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules crash in El Alto has left 15 dead and 30 injured. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway into a busy highway amid inclement weather.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aviation disaster: 15 dead as Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane carrying new banknotes crashes into busy highway | VideoWreckage of a Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane.

Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules crash in El Alto has left 15 dead and 30 injured. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway into a busy highway amid inclement weather.
 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Rajya Sabha polls
TMC names 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls
Spirit Poster
Spirit: Who Is Aishwarya Desai? The woman seen in Spirit poster
World’s biggest parliament building
World’s biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation
England
T20 WC 2026: Rehan, Jacks power England to 4-wicket win over New Zealand
Smart watch
Stylish Smartwatches for Fitness, Function & Fashion
Auqib Nabi
Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict rise after airstrikes, drone attacks
Ethnic Mojaris
Elegant Ethnic Mojaris to Elevate Festive Looks — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
kurta set
Elegant Embroidered Kurta Sets For Festive And Everyday Wear
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 start pushed to Mar 28 due to…: Full schedule to be out on THIS date