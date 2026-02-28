Aviation disaster: 15 dead as Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules plane carrying new banknotes crashes into busy highway | Video

Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules crash in El Alto has left 15 dead and 30 injured. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway into a busy highway amid inclement weather.



A C-130H Hercules with the Bolivian Air Force crashed earlier this evening on a major roadway outside of El Alto International Airport in La Paz, Bolivia, killing 15 and injuring more than 30. The C-130, which had departed from Santa Cruz several hours before carrying new… pic.twitter.com/uP1VTAaFNb February 28, 2026

(This is a developing story.)