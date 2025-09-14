Bollywood Classic ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ Wins Hearts At Putin’s Victory Day Reception In Moscow

A timeless Bollywood melody echoed in Moscow as ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ struck a chord during President Putin’s Victory Day reception.

NEW DELHI: During Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations, the timeless Bollywood song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ won hearts, captivating guests at President Vladimir Putin’s reception. The performance, attended by heads of state from several countries, showcased the global appeal of Hindi music and highlighted India’s cultural influence on the world stage.

India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who represented India at the event, shared the moment on social media, saying the performance showed how Hindi music is connecting people across the world.

“Music brings countries together on the global stage. When a Hindi song is sung, everyone feels connected,” Seth said. He added that Hindi songs are now loved and performed even in Russia by Russian artists, proving how India’s culture is reaching audiences worldwide.

“This song has brought many hearts together. Hindi truly unites India and the world,” Seth said.

The song, originally from the 1955 Raj Kapoor classic shree 420, has long been seen as a symbol of India's soft power and cultural outreach.

Victory Day In Moscow: A Symbol Of Sacrifice And Pride

Victory Day, celebrated annually on May 9, marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II. It is one of Russia’s most important holidays, honouring the immense sacrifices made during the war. The day signifies not only remembrance of millions who lost their lives but also national pride, unity, and resilience. Military parades, cultural events, and receptions at the Kremlin highlight its continuing importance in Russia’s identity and global messaging.



Celebrations On This Day

Moscow commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day this week, honouring the Soviet Union’s triumph .The day began with a military parade at Red Square, showcasing troops and weaponry as a symbol of strength and resilience, reportedly.

Later, President Vladimir Putin hosted a reception at the Kremlin, attended by leaders and dignitaries from nearly 30 nations. The event highlighted both the emotional weight of remembrance and Russia’s bid to reaffirm its global standing.