'Bolton a bad guy': Donald Trump on former National Security Advisor

US President Donald Trump has said that his former National Security Advisor John Bolton was "a bad guy" and is paying the price of his dishonesty.

Trump, in his gaggle with press on Air Force One en route Chippewa Falls on Saturday (local time), said that Bolton wanted to go to war with anybody that talked.

"He's a bad guy, John Bolton. He's a dirty guy and we caught him. You know, we caught him. And, you know, he wrote a book, he took all the information he took. I mean, if you look at that case, it's a great honor to have helped from the standpoint of encouragement. I looked at John Bolton as somebody that was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy. And I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Well, I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person. And he was a radical right in terms of war, not in terms of other things. He wanted to go to war with anybody that opened their mouth, anybody that talked. And I used him for a purpose. You know, he was involved with Bush and he created a lot of problems. But he always wanted to kill people in war. And that was okay for me as long as I didn't listen to him, which I never did," Trump said.

Bolton was expected to plead guilty over mishandling classified documents, sources told CNN on June 4.

Bolton will also plead guilty to one felony count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents and has agreed to pay a fine of over USD 2 million.

A conviction on one count of illegal retention results in a sentence between 0 and 60 months in prison. The hearing would take place on June 26, sources indicated to CNN.

Bolton was charged by Maryland prosecutors for allegedly keeping diary entries from the first term of US President Donald Trump's tenure in his home.