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'Bomb them': Trump says he has left instructions to flatten Iran if he is killed

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump said he had been on Iran's alleged "kill list" for a long time and dismissed reports claiming Israeli intelligence had recently warned him about a fresh assassination plot.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:32 AM IST
'Bomb them': Trump says he has left instructions to flatten Iran if he is killed
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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