Bomber vs Bunker: Can US air power break Iran’s underground missile network?

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered a dangerous new phase, with intense aerial bombardment on one side and sustained missile retaliation on the other. While American and Israeli fighter jets continue striking Iranian cities, Tehran is launching drones and missiles across the Middle East, targeting US and allied positions. Beyond the visible destruction, however, another battle is unfolding, a high-stakes contest between advanced bombers and deeply buried bunkers.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of this unfolding “Bunker vs Bomber” war, examining whether US-Israeli air power can dismantle Iran’s vast underground missile and drone infrastructure.

Over 2,000 Strikes In Three Days

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The war has now entered its third day. In this period, more than 2,000 strikes have reportedly been carried out under a joint US-Israel operation against Iran. Claims suggest that, along with targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, nuclear facilities, missile bases and drone command centres have been hit.

Despite continuous bombardment, Iranian cities remain under attack, and operations are ongoing.

The United States and Israel say hundreds of missile launch sites have been struck. Around 200 missile launchers are believed to have been destroyed. Missile production facilities, underground weapons depots and a missile command centre in Tehran have also reportedly been targeted.

Israel has released footage claiming to show the destruction of an underground missile base in Tabriz. Satellite imagery is being cited to support the claim, with reports stating that 30 missiles were fired simultaneously at the facility.

Iran’s Retaliation Across Region

Even after sustained attacks on its military infrastructure, Iran continues to retaliate. Its counteroffensive extends across multiple fronts, from Israel to Gulf states such as Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as Iraq. Reports indicate that US, French and British military installations have also faced strikes.

A key question has emerged: if so many underground facilities have been destroyed, how is Iran still launching attacks?

Tehran has attempted to answer that through newly released footage of its underground drone bases. Videos shared by Iran and its proxy group, the Guardian of Blood Brigade, show Shahed-136 drones lined up inside tunnels, positioned on launch platforms in ready-to-fire mode. The visuals suggest that Iran’s underground network remains operational.

Inside Iran’s ‘Missile Cities’

According to Israeli intelligence assessments, Iran has built at least five major “missile cities” located in Kermanshah, Semnan, Khorramabad, Tabriz and Tehran. One complex in Kermanshah alone reportedly contains more than 60 tunnels and hundreds of bunkers.

Drone Base 313, situated in the Zagros mountains, is said to house over 5,000 drones. In western Iran alone, more than 24 principal underground missile launch bases are believed to exist.

Iran has reportedly spent four decades constructing this network. Some facilities are said to be built as deep as 500 metres inside mountains, forming what analysts describe as an underground weapons ecosystem.

Can Bunker-Buster Bombs Penetrate?

Estimates suggest that many Iranian weapons depots are located 80 to 90 metres below ground. The United States and Israel possess GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, their most powerful anti-bunker weapon, capable of penetrating up to 60 metres underground.

However, many Iranian bunkers are built beneath mountainous terrain, where thick rock formations act as natural shields. Detection itself is challenging, and even if identified, whether bombs can fully pierce such reinforced geological barriers remains uncertain.

Gaza Comparison Raises Bigger Questions

Iran claims dismantling its underground network could take more than two years. Analysts often draw comparisons with Gaza, where Israel reportedly used 64,000 bombs against tunnel systems spread across 365 square kilometres, with an estimated 500-700 kilometres of tunnels.

In contrast, Iran covers 1.65 million square kilometres, nearly 4,500 times larger than Gaza, and its facilities are believed to be deeper and more technologically advanced, featuring rail systems, anti-blast doors and automated launch mechanisms.

By that scale, eliminating Iran’s entire underground infrastructure would require a prolonged and resource-intensive campaign.

Focus on High-Value Targets

Given these challenges, the US and Israel appear to be prioritising high-value targets rather than attempting to destroy every tunnel. Strikes have reportedly targeted senior commanders and key installations, including the IRGC headquarters.

It is claimed that, along with Khamenei, 48 top Iranian leaders and commanders were killed in coordinated bunker-buster strikes.

As the conflict intensifies, the central question remains unresolved: can superior air power decisively neutralise an underground network built over decades, or will the bunker continue to withstand the bomber?