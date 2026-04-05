Bombs? ‘Stone Age’? How Iran schools Trump with history lessons

US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump, in his latest address to the nation, declared that the United States had bombed Iran “back to the Stone Age”. The statement gained traction. A day later, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth doubled down on the message on X with a brief three-word post, “Back to Stone Age.”

US President Donald Trump posts o Truth Social, "Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when the Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until… pic.twitter.com/LOi4mAdXCh April 1, 2026

Back to the Stone Age. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 2, 2026

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Iran did not take long to respond. The Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia invoked Cyrus the Great and shot back, “Stone Age? At a time when you were still in caves searching for fire, we were scribing human rights on the Cyrus Cylinder. We endured the storm of Alexander, the Mongol invasion and remained; because Iran is not just a country, it is a civilisation.”

Stone Age?

At a time when you were still in caves searching for fire, we were inscribing human rights on the Cyrus Cylinder.



We endured the storm of Alexander and the Mongol invasions and remained; because Iran is not just a country, it is a civilization. https://t.co/7yGdWKMV5i — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 2, 2026

In 539 BC, Cyrus conquered Babylon. Then he did something no conqueror had ever done. After the conquest, he freed slaves, allowed freedom of religion and recognised ethnic equality. The decisions were engraved on a clay cylinder, which known as the Cyrus Cylinder. The artefact today is in the British Museum, where it stands as one of the institution’s most important historical pieces.

In November last year, the UNESCO formally recognised the cylinder as one of the world’s earliest human rights documents. Its replica also stands in the lobby of the United Nations headquarters in New York to remind visitors of this ancient charter of rights.

Iran’s argument did not stop there.

America’s founders and Persian influence

The historical thread stretches into the US history. Thomas Jefferson, one of America’s founding fathers who wrote the American Declaration of Independence, studied Cyrus the Great. His personal textbook on Cyrus is preserved at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., displayed along with references to Persian governance ideas.

Iran’s response was a reminder that many of the values seen in American democracy have very old roots in Persian history.

A phrase with a long history

The phrase “Back to the Stone Age” carries its own geopolitical baggage. During the Vietnam War, US military rhetoric used similar language to describe large‑scale bombing campaigns. Decades later, after the September 11 attacks in the United States, then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf wrote in his memoir that US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage warned Islamabad to cooperate or risk being bombed “back to the Stone Age”.

Armitage later denied using those exact words, though the pressure itself was never disputed.

The phrase has resurfaced across decades, now appearing again in the context of Iran.

Language before a war

Iran’s embassy did not only correct the historical record but also made a broader point about how language is used in these military confrontations. The message suggested that language plays a role long before bombs fall. Dehumanising people and calling them and their nations primitive or backward influence how outsiders see them and make it easier to carry out military action. This pattern has appeared again and again in wars, where words come first, followed by escalation.

Iran’s response leaned on history instead of counter‑threats. The Cyrus Cylinder still exists. Jefferson’s textbook still in Washington. The civilisation Iran invoked stretches across millennia, surviving invasions from Alexander the Great to the Mongol invasions.

The diplomatic exchange moved from modern warfare to ancient memory. And in doing that, Tehran changed how the whole argument was seen by turning it from a fight over weapons into a debate about words and history.