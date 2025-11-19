Bombshell: Saudi Arabia Ready For Peace With Israel, But Only If THIS Condition Is Met

Washington: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stepped into the White House on Tuesday to an unusually grand welcome. President Donald Trump rolled out a ceremonial reception lined with marching bands, mounted guards carrying flags and a military flyover. It was a display meant to highlight how tightly the United States and Saudi Arabia are binding their interests at a moment when the region is searching for a new political rhythm.

Prince Mohammed’s arrival set the stage for a long conversation that moved from business to technology and then to the question that has been shaping Middle Eastern diplomacy for months: will Saudi Arabia enter the Abraham Accords? And if so, on what terms?

Inside the Oval Office, the crown prince was clear. Riyadh is open to joining the framework, he said, but only if the agreement creates a viable road toward a Palestinian state. “We believe having a good relation with all Middle Eastern countries is a good thing, and we want to be part of the Abraham Accords. But we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path (to a) two-state solution,” he told reporters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added that he and Trump held a “healthy discussion” on how to prepare the ground so “we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible to have that”.

Saudi officials have repeated for months that the kingdom still stands by the Arab Peace Initiative. On November 18, Trump confirmed the two had “good talks” about the matter. “We talked about one state, two states. We talked about a lot of things,” he said, offering no timeline but hinting at continued discussions.

The meeting also touched on the defence architecture the kingdom wants to formalise with Washington. When asked whether the United States and Saudi Arabia had reached a defence pact, Trump replied, “We pretty much have. We have reached an agreement on that.”

Riyadh has been seeking a binding commitment similar to NATO’s Article Five, and Trump said on November 17 that he would approve F-35 fighter jets for Saudi Arabia. He highlighted that the jets would not be downgraded, even though US policy has long required supporting Israel’s military edge.

“They would like you to get planes of reduced calibre. I don’t think that makes you too happy,” Trump told Prince Mohammed.

Another key portion of the talks focussed on Iran. Trump revisited the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, calling the operation “extraordinary”.

But he later shifted to a softer tone, saying Tehran was looking for a diplomatic channel. “I am totally open to it, and we are talking to them,” Trump said.

Prince Salman said the kingdom would help facilitate a US-Iran agreement. “We will do our best to help to reach a deal,” he said.

SPA had earlier reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent MBS a handwritten letter before his Washington trip.

As expected, the conversation also turned to investments. Trump publicly thanked the crown prince for agreeing to pour “$600bn” into the US economy and joked that it may rise to “$1 trillion”.

MBS said investment opportunities, from AI to rare materials, were expanding rapidly and that the total Saudi contribution would likely climb to the trillion-dollar mark. “The agreement that we are signing today… will create a lot of investment opportunities,” he said.

Throughout the visit, both leaders exchanged warm praise. Trump called the crown prince “fantastic” and “brilliant”, held his hand while criticising Joe Biden’s 2021 “fist bump” and later rebuked an ABC News reporter for asking critical questions.

“You are a terrible person and a terrible reporter,” he said, moments before lawmakers in the House passed a bill seeking the release of the Epstein files.

For all the pageantry and theatrics, the meeting delivered one clear signal: Saudi Arabia is willing to move toward the Abraham Accords, but only if Washington helps secure a real and irreversible path to a two-state arrangement. Defence deals, Iran talks and investments, everything else now appears to orbit around that single condition.