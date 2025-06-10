Books vs Bombs: Pakistan’s Economic Survey Exposes Skewed Priorities

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently said that it's Pakistan's public and youth who will have to come forward to free their country from the disease of terror. PM Modi further warned Pakistan that either chose to live peacefully and eat 'rotis' else, Indian bullets are waiting for them. While this statement may appear rhetoric to many, it reflects the skewed priority of Pakistan. Radicalisation has been Pakistan's prime agenda against India. Madarsas and schools in Pakistan teach their kids to hate India from the very beginning and there is video evidence present for the same all over social media.

Pakistan's Decreasing Education Expenditure

Now, Pakistan's Economic Survey has presented the other side. The Economic Survey has revealed that Pakistan's education expenses have reduced to 0.8 per cent. According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25, the cumulative expenditure on education by both federal and provincial governments remained a mere 0.8% of the GDP during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March). This is a significant decrease from the previous year's 1.5% and far below the UNESCO-recommended minimum of 4-6% of GDP for education. The total amount allocated for education by all provinces and territories combined for 2024-25 adds up to PKR 1,770.2 billion or $6.28 billion, said reports.

Pakistan's Terror Funding

Independent assessments indicate Pakistan, through its ISI and affiliated channels, allocates roughly $5 million USD per year to sustain militant groups in Jammu & Kashmir. Total terror financing in that region is estimated at around $70–80 million annually, mostly aided by Pakistani and transnational funding. Current unclassified estimates peg Pakistan’s direct annual spending on terrorist infrastructure at roughly $50 to $100 million, primarily via the ISI and Pakistan-based proxies—though the shadowy, compartmentalized nature of these operations makes precise accounting impossible.

Pakistan's Own Admission On Terror

In April 2025, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitted that the country had supported terrorist groups for three decades, calling it "dirty work" done for the US and the West, which Pakistan "suffered" for. The US State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism frequently highlight Pakistan's efforts and shortcomings in countering terrorism financing. Reports also point to Pakistan's "shadow economy" as a significant source of funding for terrorism.

Losing Millions To Terrorism

According to reports, Pakistan itself lost millions due to terrorism. The Pakistan Economic Survey 2016-17 reported that the direct and indirect costs incurred by Pakistan due to incidents of terrorism amounted to $123.13 billion between 2001 and 2017. This is due to terror attacks taking place in Pakistan itself and if Islamabad's direct and indirect funding is added to it, the figure could go higher.

The rot runs deeper in Pakistan with its army also extending support, funding and training to terrorists to further the anti-India agenda. Pakistan knows that a less educated population is unlikely to question the government or army and is easy to get radicalised and hence, the whole administration is involved in the brainwashing of youth to let them believe that India is responsible for their woes.