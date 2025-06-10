Border Breach, Soldier Killed, Tanks Deployed: How A 1907 Map Sparked Clashes Between These Two Asian Nations

Bangkok: After a tense standoff along their disputed border, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry confirmed on June 8 that both Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to return their troops to previous positions. This agreement follows a deadly clash on May 28 in an undemarcated border zone where a Cambodian soldier was killed. The incident had prompted both nations to rush heavily armed forces to the area.

Thailand’s Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the two countries, following talks, have agreed to defuse tensions and would revert to border positions agreed upon in 2024. Though this move signals a step toward calming the situation, the underlying dispute remains far from resolved.

A Century-Old Dispute

The root of the conflict lies in a map drawn more than 100 years ago. The border between Thailand and Cambodia, stretching over 817 kilometers (508 miles), was originally mapped by French colonial authorities in 1907 when Cambodia was under French rule. Since then, sovereignty over several undemarcated points along this frontier has been contested.

This is not the first time tensions have flared. The two countries have clashed repeatedly over the years, including a serious conflict in 2008 centered on an 11th-century Hindu temple complex. That fight escalated into deadly skirmishes, with artillery exchanges in 2011 leaving dozens dead.

Military Build-Up

Following the May 28 incident, both sides deployed large numbers of troops and heavy weapons along the contested border. Thailand has 17 official border crossings with Cambodia, spanning seven provinces, but many parts of the boundary remain unclear.

Despite the troop withdrawals now underway, Thailand recently cut operating hours at 10 border crossings, including the busy checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province, citing security concerns.

For days, the two governments have exchanged statements emphasising their commitment to peace and dialogue, although specifics about troop deployments remained vague. Thailand's Defence Minister expressed hope that the border issue could be resolved through upcoming bilateral talks, including a scheduled meeting of the Joint Boundary Committee on June 14.

Cambodia, however, has called for the dispute to be settled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a letter sent to Thai officials on June 6, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn stressed the complexity and historical nature of the conflict, saying that bilateral talks alone may not be enough to find a lasting solution.

“A decision rendered by the ICJ, grounded in international law, would offer a fair, impartial, and durable resolution,” he said.

Thailand, meanwhile, does not recognise the ICJ’s jurisdiction and insists that all issues be resolved bilaterally.

A Complicated Relationship

Politics adds another layer of complexity. The two nations once enjoyed warmer ties, largely due to the friendship between former leaders Thaksin Shinawatra of Thailand and Hun Sen of Cambodia. Now, their children – Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Manet – are the current prime ministers, but rising nationalist sentiments in Thailand have strained relations.

With both countries digging in and the border dispute unresolved, the fragile peace in Southeast Asia hangs in the balance. ASEAN leaders have urged restraint, but the risk remains that another clash could spiral into a broader conflict, dragging regional powers into the fray.