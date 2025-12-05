Advertisement
Border Closure Crisis Deepens As Pakistani Exports To Afghanistan Remain Disrupted

The border closures, in place since October 11, followed heavy clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces, the most serious since the Taliban regained power in 2021 after Islamabad accused Kabul of failing to curb militants operating from its territory.

Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Border Closure Crisis Deepens As Pakistani Exports To Afghanistan Remain DisruptedCredit: File Photo/IANS

Dozens of Pakistani truck drivers transporting goods to Afghanistan are stuck for weeks at major border crossings, victims of an escalating standoff between Pakistan and Afghanistan that has crippled regional trade.

The closure of vital trade routes has left hundreds of vehicles parked at crossing points, where drivers, deprived of food, money, and shelter, struggle to survive in dire conditions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, exporters and logistics firms said the suspension of cross-border operations has virtually frozen the movement of Pakistani kinnow exports and other shipments headed to Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asian countries.

Junaid Makda, president of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, stated that kinnow exporters, freight handlers, and logistics firms have been hit hardest, with perishable goods rotting at border points.

He said the trade shutdown has come at a crucial time when kinnow exports usually reach their seasonal high, creating financial distress across the supply chain from farmers to transporters. 
Makda also criticised the State Bank of Pakistan for turning down a proposal to exempt kinnow exports to Iran and Central Asian markets routed through Iran from complex financial requirements, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan exported kinnows worth USD 110 million last year. Still, this year's earnings are expected to drop to USD 100 million due to the ongoing crisis. Thousands of containers carrying bilateral and regional cargo remain stranded across Pakistan, with traders and clearing agents facing daily demurrage costs of USD 150-200 per container. Makda urged authorities to immediately waive these penalties, warning that small businesses and exporters are on the brink of collapse, as reported by The Express Tribune. 

