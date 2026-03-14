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NewsWorldBounty on Mojtaba? US offers reward up to $10 million for information on Iran's Supreme Leader and senior leaders
US IRAN CONFLICT

Bounty on Mojtaba? US offers reward up to $10 million for information on Iran's Supreme Leader and senior leaders

Middle East tensions: The US State Department's Rewards for Justice Program shared the information about the reward in a post on X. The Iranian officials named in the statement include Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Leader's Office Ali Asghar Hejazi, and several others.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bounty on Mojtaba? US offers reward up to $10 million for information on Iran's Supreme Leader and senior leaders L- US President Donald Trump; R- Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Image Source: File Photos/ANI)

Middle East tensions: The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other senior key officials linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice Program shared the information about the reward in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

The statement, issued on X, read, "These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world."

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"If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," the statement continued. 

The Iranian officials named in the statement include Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Leader's Office Ali Asghar Hejazi, and several others.

Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei's condition 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) told Fox News that he thinks Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was alive but injured. 

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on the Brian Kilmeade Show. When asked if he thinks Iran's new supreme leader was alive, Trump said, "He probably is. I think he's damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form."

Middle East tensions 

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating since February 28, with Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other.

Meanwhile, the current round of conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

In retaliation, Tehran targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries as well as Israel, causing disruptions and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

(with ANI inputs) 

Also read- Thousands of troops and months of planning: How realistic is a US invasion of Iran? Expert weighs in 

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