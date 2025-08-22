‘BrahMos Ka Jalwa Hai...’: Pakistan Issues Another NOTAM For Missile Hit Rahim Yar Khan Airbase Runway

Pakistan is still in a state of shock. It’s yet to recover from the trauma caused by the BrahMos missiles fired by the Indian Air Force. Notably, the IAF hit around 11 Pakistani airbases on May 10 during Operation Sindoor, forcing Pakistan to beg for a ceasefire. However, even four months after the Operation Sindoor strike, Pakistan is yet to stand on its feet. It has issued yet another NOTAM for the runway repair work at the Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

NOTAM For Repair

"RWY NOT AVBL FOR FLT OPS DUE WIP", stated the latest NOTAM. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) defines the code “WIP” in a NOTAM as “work in progress.” At Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase, the only runway — Runway 01/19 — is a bitumen strip stretching 3,000 metres (9,843 feet), according to data from Flightradar24.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Since May, Pakistan has repeatedly extended the closure of this runway. The latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirms that flight operations will remain suspended until August 29.

Airbase Cup Airport

On the day Indian airstrikes took place, Pakistan had initially issued a one-week NOTAM closing the runway. But with successive extensions since then, it appears the repairs required after the strikes are far more complex and time-consuming than first expected.

Located in southern Punjab near the Rajasthan border, Rahim Yar Khan serves a dual role: it houses a forward operating base of the Pakistan Air Force’s Central Air Command and also functions as the Sheikh Zayed International Airport.

Satellite images released shortly after the strikes showed a large crater at the centre of the runway and heavy damage to a building inside the base — evidence of the scale of destruction and perhaps the reason the runway remains out of service months later.

Fresh imagery from Rahim Yar Khan Airport, Pakistan, reveals a newly laid repair patch where India conducted its runway denial strike in May 2025, new NOTAM however still suggests the runway is offline till 22 August 2025 pic.twitter.com/RloMKixpr0 — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) August 16, 2025

Operation Sindoor Background

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. India targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir. The strike led to military conflict and subsequently, India hit 11 Pakistani airbases with BrahMos.

Netizens React

Yet another NOTAM by Pakistan has made netizens share their hilarious take on the issue.

'Brahmos ka jalwaaa hai," said on user. Another remarked, "Abhi to Brahmos chaali thiii tab yee haal hai.. abhi to Agni- ka ek bhi variant nhi chlaaa thaa..."

"They shouldn't hurry. If there's a second round, they can repair all together next year," said another user, hinting that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.