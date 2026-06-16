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  • /Miracle before death? Nurse reveals shocking detail in Brazil bungee case | VIDEO

Miracle before death? Nurse reveals shocking detail in Brazil bungee case | VIDEO

An off-duty nurse who rushed to help a student after a 130-foot bungee fall in Brazil reveals she was alive during the rescue. Authorities have arrested operators as investigations into the unauthorized site continue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Miracle before death? Nurse reveals shocking detail in Brazil bungee case | VIDEO
Image Credit: Nurse reveals Brazil bungee victim survived the 130-foot fall before succumbing to injuries. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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