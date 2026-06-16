/Miracle before death? Nurse reveals shocking detail in Brazil bungee case | VIDEO

Adding a new shocker to the tragic tale in Brazil, an off-duty nurse who attended Rodrigues de Freitas in the last moments of her life before death reported she was still alive when she crashed from a height of 130 feet during a bungee jump. According to the latest news, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died Saturday night from falling off an abandoned bridge located outside the city of São Paulo. The investigation concluded that she had been pushed off during an unauthorized adventure sport activity where she did not wear any safety equipment.