/Miracle before death? Nurse reveals shocking detail in Brazil bungee case | VIDEO

Adding a new shocker to the tragic tale in Brazil, an off-duty nurse who attended Rodrigues de Freitas in the last moments of her life before death reported she was still alive when she crashed from a height of 130 feet during a bungee jump. According to the latest news, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died Saturday night from falling off an abandoned bridge located outside the city of São Paulo. The investigation concluded that she had been pushed off during an unauthorized adventure sport activity where she did not wear any safety equipment.
Rayza Dias, a nurse not working at that moment, reported in an interview with the Brazilian national television network Domingo Espetacular that she had run down the steep and very muddy hill in order to help Rodrigues de Freitas.
"I even talked to her," Dias said. "I have a habit of joking and saying, ‘Nobody dies on my shift.’ And I told her, ‘Duda, nobody dies on my shift,’ even though I wasn’t on my shift there."
The woman who was thrown off a 130-foot bridge without a cord in Brazil was still alive when an off-duty nurse got to her on the ground.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2026
"I even talked to her... I told her, 'Nobody dies on my shift.' Even though I wasn’t on my shift..." said nurse Rayza Dias.
Three of the… pic.twitter.com/oEAzusrFV2
Further, Dias reported that the terrain proved to be so dangerous that she herself got seriously hurt after falling and sliding down the embankment in an attempt to help Rodrigues de Freitas.
Fortunately, the horrifying scene was recorded by a bystander and uploaded onto social networks where it sparked a nationwide discussion about the total lack of control and safety measures in local adventure sports.
Following the accident, a thorough manhunt began. Three individuals operating the bungee equipment have already been arrested on homicide charges. In accordance with the police report, two suspects ran off at once following the accident but were located and brought to justice with the use of a military helicopter.
Moreover, there are another three individuals involved in the operation under investigation who were detained initially and released due to insufficient evidence.
Nowadays, local police are investigating the case in order to establish what exactly happened, leading to such tragic consequences for the young woman.
The site of the accident has long been used for unauthorized adventure tourism, and authorities are facing mounting pressure to crack down on illegal operators utilising abandoned infrastructure for extreme sports.
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