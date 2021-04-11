हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll touches 350,000 mark

With 2,616 new deaths in last 24 hours Brazil's  COVID-19 death surpassed 350,000 mark.

File photo

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 351,334 after 2,616 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday (April 11).

Meanwhile, the country registered 71,832 new cases, bringing the national tally to 13,445,006, the ministry said.Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, has also been hardest hit by the virus with 2,635,378 cases and 82,407 deaths.

Starting its vaccination process on January 17, Brazil has so far vaccinated 29.5 million people.The South American country has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both deaths and cases, second only to the United States. 

