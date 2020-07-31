Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and cabinet minister Marcos Pontes test positive for COVID-19

Brazil's first lady and a fifth member of President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet Minister Marcos Pontes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed officials on Thursday (July 30).

Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headache. The 57-year-old is now in isolation. He wrote, "I am fine, just a few symptoms of a cold and headache. Now in isolation. Everything is going to be fine." Pontes also said that he would participate in trials of the antiparasitic, anti-viral drug nitazoxanide, which has been approved in Brazil for treating mild cases of COVID-19.

The presidency’s press office said in a statement later that Michelle Bolsonaro also tested positive. Michelle Bolsonaro is 38-years old.

The statement said she appeared to be in good health, but would follow established protocols.

President Bolsonaro tested positive earlier, as did some members of his cabinet. He told reporters on July 7 he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was then he was quarantined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks. He later tested negative on Saturday.

He participated in his first public event on Wednesday, to recognize rural women workers, along with his wife. They were joined by Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina and the minister of women, family and human rights, Damares Alves.

Last week, Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzoni and Education Minister Milton Ribeiro announced they had tested positive. In March, two other Cabinet members were infected