BREAKING | 2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Heavy exchange of fire was reported as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area.
New Delhi: Two soldiers were martyred and four other security personnel injured in an overnight encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
The anti-terror operation began late Thursday night and continued into the early hours of Friday. Heavy exchange of fire was reported as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area.
The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited.
