NewsWorld
KULGAM ENCOUNTER

BREAKING | 2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam

Heavy exchange of fire was reported as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 08:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Two soldiers were martyred and four other security personnel injured in an overnight encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The anti-terror operation began late Thursday night and continued into the early hours of Friday. Heavy exchange of fire was reported as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area.

The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited.

