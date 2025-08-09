New Delhi: Two soldiers were martyred and four other security personnel injured in an overnight encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The anti-terror operation began late Thursday night and continued into the early hours of Friday. Heavy exchange of fire was reported as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area.

The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited.