BREAKING: American F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Ejects Safely

In a shocking incident, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Wednesday, as per a Zee News TV report.

According to reports, the pilot of the crashed jet successfully ejected and is safe. No one was injured in the incident.

"An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," reports Reuters, citing a statement from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

(This a developing story and will be updated.)