NewsWorld
US

BREAKING: American F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Ejects Safely

In a shocking incident, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed in California, but the pilot ejected safely and survived, as per a Zee News TV report. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a shocking incident, an
BREAKING: American F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Ejects Safely Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

In a shocking incident, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Wednesday, as per a Zee News TV report. 

According to reports, the pilot of the crashed jet successfully ejected and is safe. No one was injured in the incident. 

"An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," reports Reuters, citing a statement from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

 

 

(This a developing story and will be updated.)

