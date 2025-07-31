BREAKING: American F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California, Pilot Ejects Safely
In a shocking incident, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed in California, but the pilot ejected safely and survived, as per a Zee News TV report.
In a shocking incident, a US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Wednesday, as per a Zee News TV report.
According to reports, the pilot of the crashed jet successfully ejected and is safe. No one was injured in the incident.
"An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," reports Reuters, citing a statement from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
(This a developing story and will be updated.)
