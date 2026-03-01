BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei killed in strikes, Iran's state media confirms Trump's claim
The announcement follows statements from U.S. and Israeli officials claiming that Khamenei was killed during a series of coordinated strikes on the country.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, according to several Iranian state media reports. The announcement follows statements from U.S. and Israeli officials claiming that Khamenei was killed during a series of coordinated strikes on the country.
“The Supreme Leader of Iran has reached martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday morning.
(This is developing story.. stay tuned for more updates)
