NewsWorld
PHILIPPINE EARTHQUAKE

Breaking | Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Strikes Philippines

 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday at a depth of 105 km. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported the quake and confirmed that no tsunami alert was issued.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 06:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday at a depth of 105 km. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported the quake and confirmed that no tsunami alert was issued.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred in Mindanao at 04:37 hours (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 105 kilometres.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 28/06/2025 04:37:10 IST, Lat: 5.28 N, Long: 126.08 E, Depth: 105 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines."

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirmed the earthquake and assured that no tsunami alert was issued. Being part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", the Philippines experiences frequent seismic activity.

While minor earthquakes often go unnoticed, stronger ones can be devastating and unpredictable. Notably, a magnitude 7 earthquake in July 2022 triggered landslides and ground fissures in Abra province, resulting in 11 fatalities and 609 injuries. Updates on the recent quake are pending.

(With inputs from ANI)

