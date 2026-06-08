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NewsWorldBREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Mindanao in Philippines, Tsunami warnings issued
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BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Mindanao in Philippines, Tsunami warnings issued

 German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 06:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Mindanao in Philippines, Tsunami warnings issuedRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the ​Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There ​were no immediate reports of major damage in either ⁠country.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.

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