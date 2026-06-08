BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Mindanao in Philippines, Tsunami warnings issued
German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.
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A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There were no immediate reports of major damage in either country.
Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.
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