BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Mindanao in Philippines, Tsunami warnings issued

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the ​Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There ​were no immediate reports of major damage in either ⁠country.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) had initially estimated the earthquake at a magnitude of 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat following the quake.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story...stay tuned for more updates...