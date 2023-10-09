Breaking: Ground Report From Israel, Situation Tense As War Intensifies
Some rockets fell in Ashkelon city as well. While Israeli Defence Forces has continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza, Hamas has also been responding to Israel's counter-offensive.
Trending Photos
The situation in Israel continues to remain tense with sirens blaring every now and then and people rushing to bunkers for their safety. Zee News has reached ground zero with Vishal Pandey reporting from Israel's Ashkelon.
Some rockets fell in Ashkelon city as well. While Israeli Defence Forces has continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza, Hamas has also been responding to Israel's counter-offensive.
This is a developing story.
Live Tv