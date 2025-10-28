BREAKING | Kenya Plane Crash: 12 Feared Dead After Tourist Aircraft (5Y-CCA) Goes Down In Kwale County | VIDEO

A minimum of 12 individuals aboard a light plane are believed to have been killed when the aircraft crashed in the Tsimba Golini region of Kwale County, Kenya, on Tuesday morning. Local media says the victims are largely tourists.

Fatal plane crash Kwale. 12 pax on board. No survivors. Mombasa Air.



Accident Notification, RRV203, 5YCCA, C208 Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed in Kwale Simba area at 0530Z, POB 12. pic.twitter.com/0tN1HM4Bwr October 28, 2025