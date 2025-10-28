Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977219https://zeenews.india.com/world/breaking-kenya-plane-crash-12-feared-dead-after-tourist-aircraft-5y-cca-goes-down-in-kwale-county-video-2977219.html
NewsWorld
KENYA PLANE CRASH TODAY

BREAKING | Kenya Plane Crash: 12 Feared Dead After Tourist Aircraft (5Y-CCA) Goes Down In Kwale County | VIDEO

A light tourist aircraft (5Y-CCA) en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed in Kwale County, Kenya, on Tuesday. 12 people are feared dead. Authorities, including KCAA, are investigating the cause.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Kenya Plane Crash: 12 Feared Dead After Tourist Aircraft (5Y-CCA) Goes Down In Kwale County | VIDEOKenya Plane Crash: 12 Feared Dead After Tourist Aircraft (5Y-CCA) Goes Down. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

A minimum of 12 individuals aboard a light plane are believed to have been killed when the aircraft crashed in the Tsimba Golini region of Kwale County, Kenya, on Tuesday morning. Local media says the victims are largely tourists.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

denim jacket
Women’s Denim That Redefine Everyday Style
maharashtra ats arrest
Maharashtra ATS Nabs Techie Over Al Qaeda Links
Donald Trump Ukraine Plan
Trump Pushes A ‘Battle Line’ Peace: A New Map For Ukraine Or A Gift To Russia?
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan: Munir's Army Faces 'Death From Two Sides'
men mufflers
Men’s Mufflers for Effortless Winter Fashion
Men Boots
Men’s Boots That Redefine Class and Comfort !
China-US ties
30 Minutes, 2 Jets Down! China’s Secret Weapon Stuns America - Iran's Claim
Kerala NEP 2020
Why Kerala Reversed Stance On NEP 2020; Signs MoU To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni
India's Six Women Officers Make History No Nation Could Dream Of
checked skirts
Woolen Skirts to Elevate Your Everyday Look