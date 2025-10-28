BREAKING | Kenya Plane Crash: 12 Feared Dead After Tourist Aircraft (5Y-CCA) Goes Down In Kwale County | VIDEO
A light tourist aircraft (5Y-CCA) en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed in Kwale County, Kenya, on Tuesday. 12 people are feared dead. Authorities, including KCAA, are investigating the cause.
Trending Photos
A minimum of 12 individuals aboard a light plane are believed to have been killed when the aircraft crashed in the Tsimba Golini region of Kwale County, Kenya, on Tuesday morning. Local media says the victims are largely tourists.
Fatal plane crash Kwale. 12 pax on board. No survivors. Mombasa Air.
Accident Notification, RRV203, 5YCCA, C208 Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed in Kwale Simba area at 0530Z, POB 12. pic.twitter.com/0tN1HM4Bwr— ONJOLO KENYA (@onjolo_kenya) October 28, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv