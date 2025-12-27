Breaking: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Authorities On Alert
A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 7 struck Taiwan on Saturday, triggering panic among residents as buildings shook across several regions. Authorities are assessing the situation for possible casualties and damage, while emergency services have been placed on alert.
- Taiwan earthquake, magnitude 7 earthquake, Taiwan seismic activity, strong earthquake Taiwan
Trending Photos
A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 7 struck Taiwan on Saturday, triggering panic among residents as buildings shook across several regions. Authorities are assessing the situation for possible casualties and damage, while emergency services have been placed on alert.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv