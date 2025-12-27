Advertisement
Breaking: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Authorities On Alert
TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Breaking: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Authorities On Alert

A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 7 struck Taiwan on Saturday, triggering panic among residents as buildings shook across several regions. Authorities are assessing the situation for possible casualties and damage, while emergency services have been placed on alert.

Dec 27, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

(This is a developing story.)

