BREAKING: Nepal jolted by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

New Delhi: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Wednesday (October 19) forcing many people to flee their homes for safety, according to local media reports. According to My Republica, the epicentre of the earthquake was near the Nepal-China border in the Sindhupalchowk district. The earthquake struck the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the paper.

There were no reports of damage or casualties at the time. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in April 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring nearly 22,000 more. It also caused damage to over 800,000 homes and schools.

(This is a developing story)

(With agencies inputs)