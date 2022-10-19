NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE

BREAKING: Nepal jolted by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Wednesday as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu
  • The epicentre of the earthquake was near the Nepal-China border in the Sindhupalchowk district

New Delhi:  A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Wednesday (October 19) forcing many people to flee their homes for safety, according to local media reports. According to My Republica, the epicentre of the earthquake was near the Nepal-China border in the Sindhupalchowk district. The earthquake struck the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the paper.

There were no reports of damage or casualties at the time. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in April 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring nearly 22,000 more. It also caused damage to over 800,000 homes and schools.

(This is a developing story)

(With agencies inputs)

 

 

 

