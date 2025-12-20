Pakistan Court Sentences Ex-PM Imran Khan And Wife Bushra Bibi To 17 Years In Prison

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison each in a corruption case, local media reported.

Verdict Delivered Inside Adiala Jail

The verdict was announced by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand during court proceedings held inside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently imprisoned. The court found both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi guilty of abusing their positions and committing criminal breach of trust related to state gifts.

Breakdown Of Prison Sentences

Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison under Sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which relate to common intention and criminal breach of trust. He has also been given an additional seven-year sentence under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra Bibi has received the same sentences under the same legal provisions.

Heavy Fines Imposed On Both Convicts

Apart from the prison terms, the court imposed a fine of Rs 16.4 million on each of them. The judge warned that failure to pay the fine would lead to extra jail time.

Case Linked To Toshakhana Gift Rules

The case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021. Investigators alleged that the jewellery was later bought at a much lower price than its actual value, violating Toshakhana rules. These rules govern how public officials can retain or dispose of gifts received during official duties.

Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Reacts

Following the court’s decision, lawyers representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi said they would appeal the verdict in the high court. The two were formally charged in December last year and, in October this year, rejected the allegations, saying the case was false and aimed at keeping Imran Khan out of politics.

Reports suggest that while recording his statement before the special court, Imran dismissed the prosecution's version, alleging that the entire case was "malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered".

Imran Khan maintained that he was not a “public servant” as defined by law and said that during his time as prime minister, he did not know the full details of the gift his wife received.

