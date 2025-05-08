Pakistan On Boil As Serial Blasts Shake Karachi, Gujranwala After Lahore Explosion

Pakistan Blast: A loud explosion has been reported near Sharafi Goth in Karachi, confirmed by SSP Malir, according to Samaa TV. According to reports, a serial blast have been reported in Karachi and the police teams are present at the site. Another blast has been reported from the Gujranwala area.

According to reports, the blasts were done using attack drones. Locals have been asked to stay indoors while security forces have cordoned-off the area.

Police have recovered metal fragments from the scene, and the exact nature of the blast is currently under investigation. Rescue and law enforcement personnel have arrived at the site and are conducting a thorough assessment.

This comes hours after three blasts were reported from Lahore's Walton airport area.

This is a developing story.