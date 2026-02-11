Breaking: Several people feared dead in shooting at day care center in Thailand

Several people have been reported dead in shooting at school in Southern Thailand.

An unidentified gunman took an unknown number of students and teachers hostage at a school in Songkhla, Southern Thailand, according to the provincial administration, as reported by Reuters.

As per the report of Nation Thailand multiple gunmen entered the school in Hat Yai district on Wednesday evening. During the incident, a teacher was reportedly shot.

This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates.