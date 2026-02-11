Advertisement
Breaking: Several people feared dead in shooting at day care center in Thailand
THAILAND SHOOTING

Breaking: Several people feared dead in shooting at day care center in Thailand

As per the local news media multiple gunmen entered the school in Hat Yai district on Wednesday evening. During the incident, a teacher was reportedly shot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Breaking: Several people feared dead in shooting at day care center in Thailand(Image Credit: Screengrab/Social Media)

Several people have been reported dead in shooting at school in Southern Thailand.

An unidentified gunman took an unknown number of students and teachers hostage at a school in Songkhla, Southern Thailand, according to the provincial administration, as reported by Reuters.

As per the report of Nation Thailand multiple gunmen entered the school in Hat Yai district on Wednesday evening. During the incident, a teacher was reportedly shot.

This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates. 

